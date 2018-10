Lifestyle

Stop by The Stone Cup beginning October 1, to see a photography collage exhibit by graphic artist, Jess Kutrumbos. The exhibit will be displayed throughout the month of October.

The photos are a preview to local artist, Kahlie Sue Pinello’s extraordinary costume catwalk, which will be held at Mayama Dance Studio on Saturday, October 6, at 6 p.m. The Catwalk will feature Ms. Pinello’s one-of-a-kind, inspired creations, modeled by Lyons locals, and is not to be missed.