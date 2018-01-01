Lifestyle

Ask anyone who’s attended Songwriters in the Round at The Old Gallery in Allenspark and they’ll be quick to tell you it’s one of the best listening room environments in the Rocky Mountain region. “The Old Gallery has incredible acoustics and is such an intimate environment to hear regional songwriters perform,” said longtime Allenspark resident Barb Coles. “We go to every single one and think each one is better than the last!”

Songwriters in the Round is a monthly singer-songwriter event that features four artists sharing their original music and the stories behind them. However, this month’s Songwriters in the Round will be even more special. “Theresa Peterson is eTown’s songwriter curator every month,” said Steve Weaver, who along with

his wife Holly started the music series at The Old Gallery in 2017. “We’re honored that Theresa is curating Songwriters in the Round this month. We’re also celebrating the release of her first album, “All These Things.”



This is the fourth Songwriters in the Round of the season. The four performers are Dave Tamkin, Andrew Sturtz, Zoe Berman, and Peterson. Tickets to Songwriters in the Round on Saturday, September 29, from 7 to 9:30 p.m., are $15 each and available at The Old Gallery. You must be 16 years or older to attend. There will be a cash bar and limited snacks available for purchase.



When singer/songwriter Andrew Sturtz isn’t playing folk, jazz and soul in local Boulder venues, he’s out on the festival circuit, capturing audiences with his ability to shift seamlessly between soulful acoustic music and fronting bands from multiple genres. His precise guitar grooves and seemingly limitless voice inspire comparisons to scene favorites such as Martin Sexton and Amos Lee, among others.

Chicago singer-songwriter Dave Tamkin currently resides in Boulder. He has created his own unique style of rhythmic-acoustic sounds that’s based around a fresh musical vision. His skilled songwriting is set against a high-energy percussive backbone.



Singer-Songwriter Zoe Berman represents a blend of soulful jazz & blues, indie and folk. Zoe sings and accompanies herself on the piano and guitar. Her voice has been likened to that of vocalists such as Norah Jones, Amy Winehouse, and Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive.



Theresa Peterson is a native Texan with a smooth tone that echoes the ease of singers like Joni Mitchell and Alison Krauss, floating between octaves with melodies that stretch the line between old and new. She dives deep into the bottomless wells of love, death and life with her storytelling and touches the intangible through photographic lyrics. She is founder, host and curator of Boulder In-the-Round.

























