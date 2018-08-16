Lifestyle

On Saturday, September 22, Planet Bluegrass celebrates the last day of summer (and the autumnal equinox) with the final Wildflower Concert of 2018. The 11th annual Mabon Concert again returns to its Celtic roots to welcome the energy-fueled, foot-stomping Irish quartet JigJam with special musical guests Bonnie Paine & the Dandelion Seeds.

Hailing from the midlands of Ireland, the members of JigJam grew up immersed in traditional music, winning over 20 All-Ireland titles. Called “the best Irish group so far in

bluegrass" (Irish American News), the sharply-dressed quartet blend the best of traditional Irish music with Bluegrass and Americana while moving between banjos, guitars, fiddles, mandolins and Irish-accented vocal harmonies.

After hearing stories of JigJam's spirited live show, the band was invited to perform at the 2018 Telluride Bluegrass, where the buzz quickly spread around the festival. "The words sparkling, innovative, and infectious come first to mind, beyond that you get into an unadulterated display of accomplished musicianship, skill, and talent" (Folkwords).

This Saturday's magic begins right at 8 p.m., as Lyons’ own Bonnie Paine presents a very special Celtic-inspired opening set. Whether headlining Red Rocks or Telluride Bluegrass with her band Elephant Revival, crafting a gorgeous Folks Festival gospel set, or generously sharing her deep musicianship as a special guest with many festival performers, Bonnie is one of the most beloved members of the Planet Bluegrass family.

To mark the last day of summer, Planet Bluegrass will be opening the Ranch gates at 2 p.m., for a Saturday of camping, Mabon revelry, jamming by the river, hearty food and drink (including Irish shepherd’s pie and artisanal soups), and the evening concert in the Wildflower Pavilion starting at 8 p.m. And be on the lookout for bagpipers wandering the Ranch!

After an already busy September (led by last weekend’s Colorado Kind Festival), this show will be the ONLY Wildflower Concert of the fall season. So don’t miss it! Tickets for the 8 p.m., show are available at shop.bluegrass.com or (303) 823-0848. Tickets for camping are available now (with no service fees) at shop.bluegrass.com or (800) 624-2422.