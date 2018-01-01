Lifestyle

By Kathleen Spring

Farewell to an era of live music in the mountains of Lyons. The 20th anniversary show on Labor Day of Jammin’ at Little Red Rocks was its last. This private free party was put on by Clark and Tracy Hodge on their Spring Gulch property that overlooks the mountain landscape between Lyons and Longmont. Initially Clark built a small stage in his yard so that he could share the innovative music of his friend Jimmy Lange with his friends. Each year little additions were added, with the last one being a small

separate wood platform for solo singers. This allowed the bands to set up, without a pause in the music. It was called the Infinity Stage because of its position on a large boulder. Jimmy’s first band to perform was Jee-Mai’s Onemonbond. The final night included the soulful longest-standing act, Pat Travis and Roger Falter, also known as Kicked to the Curb. Whether it was a local band or a rare award-winning act from out of state, variety ruled, including reggae, soul, jazz, rock, and blues. The pot luck event was immensely popular, and enjoyed by steadfast friends and many dozen musicians over the years, who usually stayed for free in the homes of locals. Many heralded it as the perfect way to end summer.

Many thanks to the Hodges, Jimmy, and all the relatives, friends and volunteers who helped make it happen!