Lifestyle

By Kathleen Spring

The one possession that a person can have that will forever contain an important life story is a handmade quilt. This Saturday, August 11, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., locals can see intricate hand-made quilts that tell incredible stories. Each one's design and story is unique. Most of these quilts have never left the family household that they come from. This is a fundraiser for Lyons Oral History

Project, and includes a large, quality silent auction. There is also a modern quilt show being done outdoors by Lyons Quilting on the same day.

The Redstone Museum is sponsoring an Antique and Historic Quilt Program at Rogers Hall, 408 High Street. A dozen quilts will be coming from local homes, and another dozen will be coming from the home of an expert quilt collector, who has 700 in her collection. For example, she will be bringing one owned by Daniel Boone, and one from the Civil War. The second one was buried in a wooden box to keep the approaching troops from stealing it. Today she says she would not think of washing it and removing the stains on it caused by rain leaking into the box.

Nationally-known quilt collector and presenter Jeanne Ann Wright will go through the quilts to explain their patterns and draw out their stories. The local families will tell the wonderful history of their ancestor quilt maker, and why the quilt was created and how it was used.

A few quilts will come from the museum's collection representing a quilting group from the early 20th century, including one by 101 year-old, deceased, Minnie Hutchinson. The museum has a small collection from the Urban Women's Quilting Club, which consisted of women quilters at the Old Stone Church, from the 1930s to the 1980s. These women's names will be recognized by many seniors as some of the most active citizens in town.

One of the oldest quilts belongs to Cheryl Appell. She proudly points out the intricate and creative hand-embroidery. It has been in her family since the 1850s. It was originally owned by a branch of her family who made their money in producing and importing Scottish spirits.

"I just figured out that I’m the oldest daughter of the only daughter of the only daughter, and that’s how this crazy quilt got passed down," said Cheryl.

The newest quilt on display was made by Loretta Milburn. She promised each of her grandchildren that she would make them a quilt for their 13th birthday. They got to choose the colors and/or the fabrics and pattern.

"So far I have made nine—usually large throw or single bed sizes. Machine pieced and machine free form quilted," said Loretta. "The story on the quilt for one of my young grandsons, made in 2006, is he picked the colors blue and green and I picked the pattern, All Nighter, from the book Quilts for the Dorm by Debbie Bowles.

While I was sewing the quilt top, I was listening to John Denver music. My grandson was and still is an electric guitar player. So the machine quilting took on a music form---each block representing one of Denver's songs."

This is just half of the story of the quilt, which contains some secret messages that the boy had to figure out. Loretta will explain them as she points to them on the quilt this Saturday. Other presenters are Chrystal DeCoster, Vance French, and Marisanne Wesson.

Attendees do not have to belong to the family of the quilt maker to appreciate the quilt's story. Many of them will long stay with you, like the one made out of pajama pieces. And, to see them up close makes a big difference. Some will hang on the walls of Rogers Hall, but most of the delicate quilts will be placed on hanging racks.

As the speaker guides the audience around the room, two handlers will lift up the quilts and open them for a full view of the patterns.

The program is a fundraiser for the town's Oral History Project. The majority of the pioneers already interviewed by the Lyons History Video Project have passed away, and it is urgent to complete the list as soon as possible. These are stories and memories about what it was like living day to day in early Lyons, not just a list of facts.

These have been gathered over a twenty year period. Project director Kathleen Spring has placed DVDs of the interviews in the Redstone Museum for free viewing during normal museum hours. Most of them are two hours long. Eventually they will be transcribed into book format for easier researching. Regarding questions or donations write This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Therefore, there is a donation request at the door of $10, and a large silent auction is being offered through the generous support of local stores. This includes gift certificates from every restaurant and cafe in town, services like oil changes and hair cuts, SpiritHound liquors and more, art work, three gift baskets of honey or healthy foods, and ice cream. The average value is $25, up to $50, except for the higher valued Planet Bluegrass Folk Festival and Farmette Farm-to-Table meal.

Take a trip back into history, and save some of Lyons history at the same time. Enjoy light refreshments. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for a "locals sneak peek". The program will begin about 45 minutes later, giving people time to see the quilts up close and to bid on the auction items. The auction closes at 3 p.m.

The Lyons Quilting shop, 42 E. Main St., will be putting on their second "Great Outdoor Quilt Show" on the same day, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with modern, practical, beautiful quilts. This is free. Photography is allowed at both shows. Call the quilt shop at (303) 823-6007 for more information. If you have out of town visitors with you, be sure to pick up the new map of Lyons for them, only available, at this time, at the two program sites.