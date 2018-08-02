Lifestyle

By David McIntyre, Lyons Bluesologist

As many of you know I have been booking the Sandstone Park Summer Concert series for over a decade. It has been a treat watching it grow from a handful of music lovers to a packed park almost every Thursday night in the summer. It is a pleasure to watch all the kids dance and dogs and families getting together in the park to enjoy our extensive group of local musicians.

This year, I was determined to bring a few great local artists, who never get to play for their local fans because they are usually out of

town for most of the summer months playing lots of national shows. I was able to get Sally Van Meter (Grammy award winner) and Daniel Rodriquez (leader of Elephant Revival) to appear this summer. As proof how, many local artists like to play this series I begin to get requests for a slot each year in January. I got slightly ahead of this last year in December by talking to Sally and Daniel, and reaching out to Jammin’ Jimmy Sferes.

I told Jimmy his fans back home in Lyons where anxious to see and hear him and Jennifer White (his partner) again, after they moved to the east coast in 2007. Jimmy thought it was a good idea as they haven’t been back to Lyons in many years, so we booked them for the August 9 slot to appear in the park. So please come and see them and hear their beautiful music and say hello to some old friends.

Jimmy started the first open stage at Oskar Blues many years ago, and was a fixture around these parts before deciding to relocate back east. Coincidently, he also booked the acts for the Summer Concert Series, before I took over the job.

Jimmy and Jennifer's musical journey started in 2002, since then they have recorded several albums, been featured in Hallmark’s Channels New Morning TV show, performed on Garrison Keillor’s A Prairie Home Companion, and most recently written the soundtrack for the film, Out of the West.

Jimmy originally from Queens, in New York City, started playing guitar at the age of seven. He moved to Colorado in the 70s and it didn’t take long for him to get involved in the local scene. He performed at the Rocky Mountain Folks festival in 1996, and the Oregon Summer Solstice Festival in 2001. He has opened for David Wilcox, Delbert McClinton, the Blues Traveler, Larry Coryell, and America. Currently, he's in the studio composing music for film and television.

Jennifer grew up in a musical family singing and playing percussion. She has performed in acapella groups, acoustic duos and trios, Rhythm & Blues groups, and a country rock band. Her other passion is environmental sustainability. She is currently the Director of Sustainability and an assistant professor in the Environmental Studies Department at Colby-Sawyers College. The duo has a passionate love affair between acoustic rock and soulful folk.

Woodbelly (the band that won the Telluride Bluegrass competition in 2018) will be playing in Sandstone Park on Thursday, August 16, and Take Down the Door “Unhinged,” who is building a well-deserved reputation as one of the most innovative, energetic, Celtic traditional bands in the U.S., will wrap up the series this summer on August 23.

Hope to see you at these last three shows, and thanks for supporting this fun summer music series in the park.