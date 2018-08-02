Lifestyle

Diane Dandeneau and Susan Westbrook of Small Fish Business Group & Publishing here in Lyons are producing “Rose & Iris” a reading and concert with author Pam Noble, and accompanied by Lyons own David Tiller and Enion Pelta Tiller of Taarka. David and Enion recorded, and accompany Pam on audio book CD. The public is invited to join them for an extraordinary CD release celebration on Saturday, August 11, at 7 p.m., at the Arts Hub (420 Courtney Way) in Lafayette.

Rose & Iris is a gripping and hopeful #MeToo short story in poetic form of two young women in Appalachia in the early 1900’s. Listening to author Pam Nobel read Rose & Iris, with her melodic southern accent, is like taking a trip through the Blue Ridge Mountains. You can feel the summer heat as Rose expresses her determination to find moments of happiness in the face of unspeakable neglect and abuse. Iris tells of her own journey in finding herself, her power, and own mind as she takes courageous action within a culture of complicit silence. Pam “dreamed them,” as she writes in the epilogue. However, some say Rose & Iris chose Pam to tell their story.

Tickets are $15 (free CD with the purchase of two tickets), and benefit the Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence. Visit Brown Paper Tickets (https://roseandiris.brownpapertickets..com.)

This story contains themes of sexual and domestic violence.