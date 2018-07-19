Lifestyle

Are you looking for an opportunity to hear exceptional artists perform and share the stories behind their songs? The Old Gallery in Allenspark has been making quite a name for itself for bringing high quality musicians to the tiny mountain hamlet just thirty minutes from Lyons. And Songwriters in the Round, a monthly offering on the last Saturday of every month, is a real gem.

Songwriters in the Round debuted in 2017, with two performances curated by singer/songwriter Theresa Peterson, the co-founder of Boulder-In-The-Round at eTown in Boulder.

“Allenspark residents Holly Bea-Weaver and Steve Weaver came to a performance in Boulder and asked if we’d consider bringing a similar event to The Old Gallery,” said Peterson. “Our artists were thrilled with the opportunity to perform in the mountains.”

Turns out, the songwriters love performing at The Old Gallery. “The Old Gallery has amazing acoustics, and offers a Steinway piano for our songwriters to use,” added Peterson. “But what the songwriters love most of all is the true listening room experience there. The Old Gallery audience is attentive and supportive. It’s much different than playing at a bar or coffee shop where patrons are more interested in conversation than a songwriter’s lyrics.”

That reputation is making it easy to recruit songwriters to perform in Allenspark. “We actually have songwriters turning down higher paying gigs in order to play at The Old Gallery,” said Peterson.

This Saturday’s event features four artists who will take turns playing their original songs and share the story behind it, not unlike the famed Bluebird in Nashville. The four performers are Hunter Stone, Alexa Wildish, David Burchfield and Allie Chipkin.

Boulder in the Round co-founder Hunter Stone’s songwriting echoes the simple melodic beauty of folk music of the past and his lyrical content paints pictures of the world we see around us. Stone kicks things up with the stomp of a foot drum and the bent notes of a pinky slide, bringing his lyrics to life with the emotional honesty of his voice. (hunterstonemusic.com). This is his second appearance at Songwriters in the Round.

Alexa Wildish has been compared to the sounds of Joni Mitchell, Eva Cassidy, and Laura Marling. She was the founder of a progressive folk band (Wildish) in Portland, Oregon but now resides in Boulder. (alexawildish.com)

David Burchfield is a Denver-based singer/songwriter. He is inspired by the American songbook from Woody Guthrie to Jeff Tweedy to Jason Isbell, and weaves together a rich texture of diverse influences to create an innovative folk sound that sounds simultaneously fresh and deeply rooted. (davidburchfieldmusic.com)

Allie Chipkin is a Poughkeepsie native singer/songwriter now based in Boulder. In 2016, Allie received Honorable Mention at the Telluride Bluegrass Troubadour's Contest. Listeners draw comparisons to Sara Bareilles, Joni Mitchell, and Fiona Apple. (alliechipkin.com)

Tickets to Songwriters in the Round are $15 each and available at The Old Gallery and brownpapertickets.com. You must be 16 years or older to attend. There will be a cash bar.

If you plan to attend the event, please consider carpooling. Do not park in front of The Old Gallery or the Fire Station, but in the parking lot located next to the Boulder County Transfer Station next to the Fire Station.