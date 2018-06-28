Lifestyle

The Sanitas Taco Fest, named the 2018 Best Beer Fest in the Rockies by Elevation Outdoors Magazine, is returning to Boulder once again from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 21, at the Sanitas Brewing Company (3550 Frontier Avenue) in Boulder.

Following up on the success of the inaugural festival held in August 2017 welcoming more than 800 people, the second annual Taco Fest, presented by Sanitas Brewing Company, McDevitt Taco Supply, and Adventure Fit will set feature live lucha libre wrestling matches complete with professional comedian commentators from Denver's Lucha Libre & Laughs.

That’s in addition to at least thirty different types of delicious tacos prepared by Boulder-based McDevitt Taco Supply, and twenty small batch Sanitas beers available only at the event, like a Blueberry Sage Saison, Coffee Brown Ale, and a purple version of Sanitas' new Grapefruit Smuggler IPA. Three bands are scheduled to set the mellow mood with live performances. The family-friendly event will also feature an inflatable obstacle course, piñatas, and non-alcoholic refreshments for kids.

“Taco Fest is the most successful event we have ever hosted,” said Sanitas Brewing CEO and co-founder Michael Memsic. “Aside from putting together an impressive spread of beers and tacos, the lucha libre wrestling brings something entirely new to Boulder. Last year was a huge hit, and this time we’re hoping for even more people to come out and celebrate in our backyard.”

To purchase Sanitas Taco Fest tickets at a discounted rate, visit www.sanitastacofest.com. General admission ($25 at the door) includes one complimentary beer, one taco and access to live entertainment. Limited VIP tickets ($50 online) includes five tacos, three beers, access to a VIP lounge in the brewery with deck viewing of wrestling, live music, and indoor bathrooms. Additional refreshments may be purchased onsite. Children 12 and under are admitted free of cost.