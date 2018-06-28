Lifestyle

By Kathleen Spring

Jack Moomaw came to the Lyons area with his parents in a covered wagon. He is most well known for being the first park ranger in the early 1920s, and for his books. He could describe the inner heart of a nature lover. His "The Panther's Tail: A saga of the St Vrain" was a heartbreaking epic poem about a man's disillusionment with love and war. He wrote, "This is a tale of mountain-folk, That's how they wrote and how they spoke; Their stilted phrases, at

first sight, May seem naive and somewhat trite..." and "The midday stillness had begun; The valley shimmered in the sun; The rolling fields and meadows green, Lay like a still and painted scene..."

Compare that prose to the more stoic poetry of proud American Lucy A. McCain who wrote in the 1940s about Lyons' founders, "Our people came from every country in lands across the seas; they came to build and cultivate the soil, and help develop a new nation...a sparkling diamond, nestling (in the Rockies)."



These are samples of the poems that I gathered over the past few years that memorialize life in small towns, and in most cases, highlighting Lyons. I have put them into an album at the Lyons Redstone Museum so that residents can appreciate our town's talented poets. On Tuesday, July 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., we will have a poetry reading that will give a sampling of these poems. Each of the eight published Lyons poets attending will read one of their poems, as well as a poem written by a deceased Lyons poet. This will be a heartfelt and fun way to spend a summer evening. If weather permits, we will sit outside on the grassy museum lawn. Cookies and cold beverages will be provided.

There are a few residents in Lyons who are so well known that they couldn't walk down the street without a friend waving a greeting. This included Buddhist monk Kunga, birdwatcher D. W. King, historian LaVern Johnson, and seniors' Golden Gang musician Vance French. Each one wrote a joyful, loving poem about Lyons.

Kunga started a local poetry group called Lyons Itinerant Poets Society, or LIPS, as it was more widely known. Co-founders Coco Gordon and myself, along with Fred Ferraris and Bonnie Kohl, arranged for poets coming to Lyons for readings from 2006 to 2011. Kunga often read his poem "Lyons, the Jewel of the Front Range" to the groups, spreading Lyons' accolades.

While LaVern wrote a poem about taking pride in Lyons, "This Town's for Me and You," Tamara Haddad turned the spotlight back on LaVern and wrote a ballad about her. It was sung (to the tune of the Beverly Hillbillies TV theme song) at the Town Board of Trustee pre-meeting in which LaVern was retiring from decades as Trustee. It honors the town's 90 year old Matriarch as follows, "Well, now it’s time to thank LaVern and all her many kin. With all the awards and accolades, we don’t know where to begin. Lyons would like to thank you for never backing down. Without your will and spirit, we wouldn’t have a town."

Current popular poets who will be reading are Carol Pranschke and Martin Soosloff, who have been published monthly in the Lyons Recorder over the past five years. Pranschke writes about our local music festival. She says to poetry novices, "Rhyme and prose allay the woes!"

A recent Lyons resident and contributor to the paper's poetry column is Cristina Trapani-Scott who wrote a poem entitled "Trying to Reconcile Nurture and Nature by the St. Vrain River." She says, "...as I sit on a deck that overlooks the St. Vrain River; the sound of water caught; somewhere between its potential; of thunderous rushing and the quick patter of rain falling from a clogged eaves trough..." and continues "...and while it all seems real enough, a black plastic bag is caught in a nearby tree."

In his poem "Summer Time," Martin Soosloff reminisces "I can't think about summer enough. The gooey melancholy warm inside me... Wraps me into a screened porch, Euchre game around a dusk mosquito Twi-light. Contented warmth from a day long, face full of sun and water."

Local artist and poet Coco Gordon will give us a sample of her work inspired during her sabbatical in Italy, describing the life of the leaves that we all admire in the fall.

In "Small Town Stew," Kitty Keim describes the ingredients as, "To make a small town stew,

You need a cauldron just the right size,... Line the cauldron with greenery, Include a dash of rabbit brush and some prickly pear. Trees and grass and wildlife and quietness. Suitable for a relaxed conversation. Now let the two rivers flow freely,..."

Possible other Lyons poets highlighted are Mrs. D. F. Baber, j. willie, Evelyn Moore, George Moore, Fred Ferraris, Don Moore, and myself.

Ease on down to the museum Tuesday, July 10 for some delightful, once-in-a-lifetime "Lyons Poetry" reading.