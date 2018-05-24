Lifestyle

By David McIntyre, Bluesologist

I hope you saved the last article about Part 1 of the free Sandstone Park Summer Concert Series, so you would know when to show up at the park this summer. But if not, I will list all the shows at the end of this article for reference. Here is a little about the bands playing the second half of the Thursday night concert series.

We start this half, on July 26, with the SVM and the True Bluegrass Band. I have wanted to get Sally Van Meter involved with this series for years, but because of her national appeal she is usually busy working somewhere around the world. She realized that July 26, during the RockGrass Festival she would be home, and many of her talented friends could join her as they would also be in town that weekend. Sally was able to get Eric Thorin (bass), Keith Reed (banjo), Caleb Roberts (mandolin), and Yosef Tucker (guitar) to join her. Lyons long-time resident and Grammy Award winner Sally and the True Bluegrass Band love to play traditional bluegrass together “because we all get what the power in traditional bluegrass is really about. It is about history and storytelling; it is about ensemble playing that feels so right.” If you are a true bluegrass fan be sure not to miss this special show.

The August 2 show will feature Bonnie & the Clydes, one of the foremost Front Range bands, pioneering their unique sound of Rocky Mountain Country Soul. Fronted by the fiery Bonnie Sims, this band has been making waves with powerful and memorable live performances for almost a decade. Seeing Bonnie & the Clydes’ live show is what sets them apart. From intimate house concerts to festival stages, Bonnie & the Clydes are one of Lyons’ favorite bands.

Some of you long-time residents will remember Jimmy Sferes, a well-known musician in this town for many years; nicknamed Jammin' Jimmy as he hosted the first open jam at Oskar Blues way back when. Jimmy used to book this summer series until he moved to the east coast with his partner Jennifer White in 2007. I thought it was time for Jimmy and Jennifer to come back home and play for some of their earlier fans. They teach music, write great tunes, even collaborated on the musical score for the film Out of the Wild. They have a passionate affair between acoustic rock and soulful folk. It will be fun to hear and see them again.

On Thursday August 16, we will have Wood Belly. Born on the Front Range of the Colorado foothills in 2015, Wood Belly is a five-piece string band with a fresh take on Rocky Mountain Bluegrass. Armed with hard driving rhythms, memorable songwriting, dynamic harmonies, and explosive musicianship, they bring an invigorating interpretation to the styles of old. Wood Belly's boundless song-focused repertoire is sure to get boots on the grass, and make any true bluegrass fan feel right at home.

The Irish, as a sign that everyone is welcome, have been known to take the doors off the hinges when it was time for a party. Now inspiring the modern Celtic world to do the same, Take Down the Door, a new traditional Irish band from Lyons and Boulder, will be performing the last show of the season on August 23. The band's foot-stomping, heart-stopping, wide-open sound reflects both the band's name, and its natural habitat. Take Down the Door takes the stage with a variety of dance tunes and songs from Ireland and her diaspora. With an impressively high-energy traditional sound that is guaranteed to make you want to join in the fun. The core of the band is Jesse Burns (fiddle), Eric Thorin (bass), and Beth Gadbaw (vocals & bodhran). For this concert they will be joined by local guitar and banjo players to fill out Tale Down the Door “Unhinged.”



The Complete Free Thursday Night Sandstone Summer Concert Series Calendar

June 14 - Halden Wofford & the Hi*Beams

June 21 - Joe Kuckla & Iron in the Fire

June 28 - Good Manners

July 5 - Dan Rodriquez & Friends

July 19 - Yates Motel

July 26 - SVM & The True Bluegrass Band

August 2 - Bonnie & the Clydes

August 9 - Jimmy Sferes & Jennifer White

August 16 – Wood Belly

August 23 - Take the Door Down “Unhinged”