Lifestyle

Take Down the Door

By Lyons Bluesologist, David McIntyre

St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated in more countries then any other national festival. Modern celebrations have been greatly influenced by those of the Irish diaspora, particularly those that developed in North America. The expression “take down the door” hearkens the old Irish tradition of taking the door off its hinges and throwing it down on a dirt cottage floor when it was time for a party.

Take Down the Door is a high-energy Celtic band based in Lyons. The group features Jessie Burns and Adam Agee on fiddles, Beth Gadbaw on vocals and bodhran, Jon Sousa on guitar, and Eric Thorin on bass. "Powered by pure energy" (Boston Music Spotlight), fiddler Burns recorded three Number One Billboard World Albums with Irish American supergroup Gaelic Storm. Singer Gadbaw's recent solo album has been featured on Ireland's RTE, and is described by Irish Music Magazine as "Exceptional." Thorin backs up prominent folk musicians across the country, including singer Mollie O'Brien. Agee and Sousa are Colorado's foremost Celtic duo. Take Down the Door comes on strong with high-energy fiddle tunes, beautiful songs, and powerful, driving accompaniments fueled by guitar, bass, and Irish bodhran drum. Their live show is as much a dance party as it is a concert, getting fans of all ages - from mothers with babies in tow to grandmothers at their side- on their feet with smiles on their faces. Take Down the Door is building its well-deserved reputation as one of the most innovative, energetic Celtic traditional bands in the U.S.

Since leaving the band Gaelic Storm to start a family, Jessie Burns has been busy as a session musician and she teaches fiddle, both at home and at music camps nationwide. She is committed to helping kids and adults get access to rewarding musical experiences and education. Jesse is married to bass player extraordinaire Eric Thorin who thrills us with his prowess on the bass.

Beth Gadbaw is described by The Redstone Review as “a Celtic angel…with all her heart in it,” and by Sing Out! as “lovely, with a light, bouncy energy…her voice often acting as an instrument in itself,” folksinger Beth grew up singing harmonies with her triplet sisters in a musical household in Western Colorado. Gadbaw came of age singing in Irish pubs and English folk clubs, and is a former Fulbright scholar and award-winning singer, composer, and teacher. She lives in Lyons, with her husband and two daughters.

This version of Take Down the Door will have Pete Strickler and Charlie Branch subbing for Agee and Sousa on banjo and guitar, and are called Half the Door for their show at Oskar Blues in Lyons on St. Patrick’s Day from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Branch and Strickler last year released a CD called Goitar (Irish for guitar) songs from the Irish tradition played on tenor guitar and guitar. Also featuring uilleann pipes, whistle, fiddle, mandolin and tenor banjo. Pete Strickler and Charlie Branch have both been playing Irish Traditional Music for many years, but only met each other for the first time in 2015, when Charlie moved to Colorado. Immediately, they discovered a shared love of music played in a certain swing style, reminiscent of the West coast of Ireland. So, if you enjoy toe-tapping high energy dance music, and wild drinking tunes; are Irish or wish you were; come on down to Oskar Blues Saturday night, wear some green drink some beer and Irish whiskey, have yourself a fun time. Make St. Patrick proud!