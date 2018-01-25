Lifestyle

As the United States commemorates the centennial anniversary of the American military entering World War I, the Longmont Museum unveils a new exhibition illustrating Longmont’s role in the Great War. Opening the evening of Friday, Feb. 2, WWI: Longmont & the Great War tells the personal stories of World War I through the experiences of people from Longmont – soldiers, doctors, and nurses in training and overseas, as well as citizens on the homefront.

“The centennial is a great chance to look back on a conflict that reshaped the map of Europe and brought the U.S. firmly onto the world stage,” said Museum Director Kim Manajek. “Through the Museum’s collections, we have an opportunity to tell a very personal story about the impact of the War on our own community.”



Items from the Museum’s collections make up the bulk of the exhibition, including full infantry uniforms, artifacts relating to medical care during the War, an airplane propeller, propaganda posters, photographs, letters and diaries, and many other personal objects. The exhibition also features a 2/3 scale bi-plane—a locally-made Curtiss JN-4 “Jenny” replica of the planes used by U.S. Army pilots in training during the War.



“We invite the community to become immersed in this story of Longmont’s history – a collective sacrifice that affected every member of this region 100 years ago,” said Manajek.



The exhibition will be open the evening of Friday, Feb. 2 through May 13.



Public Opening Reception



Presented by UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital



Friday, February 2, 6 – 8 pm



$8 adults, $5 students/seniors/veterans, children 3 and under free, Museum members free



Be among the first to explore the new exhibition. Experience the culture of France – like our soldiers and nurses did during WWI – right at the Museum with an evening reception complete with complimentary appetizers from Cheese Importers and live jazz. Cash bar.

Members of the Museum’s Giving Club are invited for a private preview and tour of the exhibit prior to the opening. To learn more about how to get involved with the Giving Club, visit longmontmuseum.org and click on Join & Support.