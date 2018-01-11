Lifestyle

By Chrystal DeCoster

In February, the Lyons Arts & Humanities Commission (LAHC) is preparing to launch an exciting campaign for the expansion of public art in Lyons; a collection now known as the "heARTS of LYONS - an outdoor arts collection -- all over town."

A logo, a website facilitating the application process via Submittable, and a detailed nationwide Call to Artists release have been collectively crafted by the Board over the past few months. The Town of Lyons staff helped devise a map where placement of art is permitted, and will also be assisting with the installation of mounting blocks and placards for each piece selected.

Now that the dust is settling from flood recovery efforts and various road improvement projects, the time is nigh for this long-awaited amplification of art offerings in Lyons. A formal announcement and planning of a summer heARTS of LYONS celebration will follow, but questions in the interim can be directed to Arielle Hodgson at Town Hall (303) 823-6622, Ext. 23.

One current piece in the parade of arts in Lyons, "As The Crow Flies" by Jake Pinello, has sadly been damaged beyond repair by recent high winds and is soon to be permanently dismantled in the interest of public safety.

"Winter," the first of 2018's "Four Seasons" Town Hall Art Shows is currently hanging in the Shirley F. Johnson Council room. As with all this year's shows, the art on display (and most are for sale) is open to interpretation of the season at hand that has been created by all ages and stages of artists in the area of Lyons. The afternoon poetry workshop for kids by Bonnie Auslander, the 6:30 to 8 opening reception, community potluck, LAHC bake sale, and open mic poetry sharing on January 6 were well-attended and seven talented poets read their works aloud. Town Hall Art Shows are open to public viewing during regular hours of operation when the Council room is otherwise unoccupied.

The wintry pieces will be picked up on Friday April 6, from 4 to 7 p.m., while concurrently 'whatever springtime means to you' entries for the "Spring" show should be delivered with placards to Town Hall where they'll be hung for the next day's opening reception. Start your springy wall-hangable creations now. This is open to fabric art, photography, wall sculpture, paintings, collage, graphics, etc.

In addition to the "Spring" art showcase, wisecrackers, stand-up comics and jolly joke tellers are slated for the upcoming Town Hall Art Show's open-mic Comedy Schticks segment 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., on Saturday, April 7. Spread the word and start rehearsing today. There will be select wines by the glass available for sale, benefitting arts endeavors in Lyons, as well as a community tapas (finger foods only) potluck. Savethe dates, and plan now to attend this cheery evening of arts for friends and families. Watch the LAHC's Facebook page for updates.

The LAHC was also affiliated with the creation of the quarterly rotation of locally relevant art at the Bank of the West in Lyons. Currently on display and for sale through April are eleven mid-century pieces in vintage Mexican frames created by the late Judge Ed J. Hummer, a prolific and highly-collectible painter formerly from Estes Park, whose family has a strong Lyons alliance. Western Stars at 160 East Main (303-747-3818) is the contact for the current exhibition. Both Red Canyon Art and the Corner Collective Art Gallery have shown artwork at the bank as well. Other entities with interest in showcasing artwork at the Bank of the West should contact: Kelsey Sands, Lyons Branch Manager at (303) 823-9800.