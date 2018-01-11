Lifestyle

By High Street Concerts

Happy New Year friends and music lovers! High Street Concerts is delighted to announce their first show of 2018. On Saturday, February 10, at Rogers Hall in Lyons High Street Concerts is excited to present Masontown and The Lonesome Days.

A new and enchanting sound has emerged from the hotbed of the Colorado roots music scene. Masontown, a young band with a concept as timeless as the Rocky Mountains, has alighted onto a bluegrass

community that has already produced some of the best that the acoustic music world has to offer. But Colorado, and the wider world of modern music, hasn't quite heard this yet. A lauded fiddle champion and classical violinist. A veteran bluegrass mandolin player and composer. One of Colorado's jazz guitar greats reborn as a flatpicking sensation. An upright bassist with roots running deep in the classical and jazz traditions. And now, we arere told the band has added a banjo!

Masontown's sound is an exciting take on the American acoustic tradition. At once fresh and familiar, the group unites the sounds of bluegrass, old-time, folk, and new acoustic music into a sonic melting pot that harkens back to our deep musical traditions while remaining defiantly modern in conception. Echoes of the poignant exploration of the Matt Flinner Trio blend with the fierce drive of Bill Monroe and the plaintive song-craft of Cahalen Morrison and Eli West. It is no surprise that the members of Masontown have shared the stage with many of these musical icons that their sound evokes. “Masontown is grabbing the bull by the horns and making some of the most exciting acoustic music heard around these parts in a while.” - Westword

From The Lonesome Days' beginning in 2014, the band has evolved into a tight-knit four-piece ensemble with a common vision to create great original music mixed in with timeless classics. Their authentic songwriting and musicianship brings emotion, power and soul to the music that makes it seem familiar, fresh and new. From intimate venues to Colorado festivals, they are having a blast playing for audiences all over. The band was awarded the prestigious 2017 FreshGrass band award and will be appearing on the main stage at FreshGrass 2018. They were also awarded second place at the 2015 and 2017 Telluride Bluegrass Festival band competitions and first place at the 2016 UllrGrass competition.

The Lonesome Days released their first full-length album in August 2017, which they recorded at Etown Studios in Boulder. Nick Forster, of the band Hot Rize, had this to say about the release and the band, “This stuff is strong. Tight harmony singing, playing that is solid and calls to mind everybody from The Stanley Brothers, Norman Blake, the gypsy jazz feel of some DGQ songs, and The Steeldrivers. This young Colorado band is off to a great start, touching on some classic bluegrass themes of life, love, loss, loneliness, and drinking.”

February on the Front Range is typically cold and snowy, but we know that on Saturday, February 10, the stage at Rogers Hall is going to be on fire with the hot picking and brilliant vocals of some energetic and talented Colorado artists! Tickets are $20 in advance, and $25 at the door, and are available online now at www.highstreetconcerts.com. As usual, we expect a sold-out crowd! Doors open at 7 p.m., and the music starts at 8 p.m. We can nott wait to see you at this show!