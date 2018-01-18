Lifestyle

This season, the Longmont Museum’s Views and Brews celebrates the global spirit of the 2018 games through their Winter Olympics Film Series. The Museum will screen three winter sports movies about working together in the face of overwhelming odds. The series runs Thursdays nights for three weeks (February 1, 8, 15), and each film boasts a specially paired signature cocktail.

February 1: Miracle, (2004) rated PG. Smooth out with a “Zamboni” cocktail and slip into the inspiring story of the 1980 U.S. hockey team. Miracle follows a ragtag group of college students as they square off

against the legendary juggernaut from the Soviet Union at the Olympic Games. Despite long odds, Team USA carried the pride of a nation yearning for a distraction from world events. With the world watching the team rose to occasion, prompting broadcaster Al Michaels’ now famous question to the millions viewing at home: “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!”

February 8: Cool Runnings, (1993) rated PG. Leave winter behind with a rum punch and the uplifting story of four Jamaicans who dream of competing in the Winter Olympics as bobsledders. Even though they’ve never seen snow, these men set out to qualify and gain glory as Olympians by enlisting the help of a disgraced former champion (John Candy).

February 15: Blades of Glory (2007) rated PG-13. Sip a “Flying Lotus” cocktail and dive into this comedy about rivalry on the ice. The world’s best figure skaters – improvisational Chazz Michael Michaels (Will Ferrell) and germophobic, precise Jimmy MacElroy (Jon Heder) – break into a fight on the podium and are barred from the sport for life. Three years later, desire for a gold medal and a careful reading of the rules lead them to compete as skatings’ first male-male pair. Can they overcome mutual dislike, limited time to prepare, their coach’s secret past, and the dirty tricks of their opponents?

During Views & Brews, the Museum is open with extended evening hours (5 - 9 pm) to stroll through the galleries at no extra cost. Purchase tickets online at www.longmontmuseum.org, by calling 303-651-8374 or at the door. Tickets are $8 adults, $5 students/seniors, Museum members free, children age 3 and under free. Galleries, bar, and lounge will open at 6 pm. Film showing will begin at 7:15.

The Longmont Museum is located at 400 Quail Road in Lyongmont, Colorado.



