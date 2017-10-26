Lifestyle

Western Stars will be celebrating their two-year anniversary from from 11 am -7 pm on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19.

Special treats and discounts will be offered. We are also hoping that some local musicians stop by to share their talents. Not just "western," more than a gallery and way beyond a gift shop, Western Stars opened in 2015 on November 15 with a focus on getting money in the pockets of area artists, artisans and consignors. To date there are over 100 painters, musicians, photographers,

sculptors, jewelers, woodworkers, candlemakers, crafters, and ceramicists represented, the vast majority of which are from Colorado. In addition, there are ever-changing consignments of furniture, antiques, and jewelry, as well as an eclectic gift / souvenir boutique for all ages and wages. Lyons stickers, art cards and assorted hemp oil products are also available. Woven together as regular offerings are arts-related classes, custom parties, special presentations, community workshops, Sip n' Paint sessions, and antique appraisals. Call 303-747-3818 for more information or stop by 160 East Main to see first hand all these "Western Stars."

Starting November 17 through Christmas - the gallery will be open every day - 11-6 pm daily - except closed all day on Thanksgiving and closing early on Christmas Eve.