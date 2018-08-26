Lifestyle

Save the date: August 26, 2018. This is the earmarked day for next fall's extraordinary event that celebrates an eclectic array of regional arts. The committee, which includes volunteers and members of both the Lyons Arts and Humanities Commission and Boulder County Arts Alliance, has already met twice since the conclusion of this year's highly successful endeavor which gleaned approximately $1855 for the LAHC's dwindled coffers. An estimated 750 attendees came to River Bend, a stunning

setting on a perfect day, to view / purchase visual art offerings and witness performing musicians and dancers. Plans are in the works to improve parking and expand the ever-growing nuances of this local arts showcase.





