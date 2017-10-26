Lifestyle

Lyons area artists are welcome to submit their wall hangable creations for Lyons Arts and Humanities Commission's 2018 Quarterly Town Hall Art Show Series - "Four Seasons." Deadlines and submission instructions are listed below.

WINTER SHOW

Deliver wintry wall hangable creations (all mediums) with placards on Fri. Jan. 5 to Town Hall 4-7 pm; Show Opening / Community Tapas Potluck / Open Poetry

Reading on Sat. Jan. 6 at Town Hall 6:30-8pm. (Pick-up Date for Winter Art is Fri. 4/6 from 4-7)

SPRING SHOW

Deliver springy wall hangable creations (all mediums) with placards on Fri. April 6 to Town Hall 4-7pm; Show Opening / Community Tapas Potluck / Open Comedy Schticks on Sat. April 7 at Town Hall 6:30-8pm. (Pick-up Date for Spring Art is Fri. 7/13 from 4-7)

SUMMER SHOW

Deliver summery wall hangable creations (all mediums) with placards on Fri. July 13 to Town Hall 4-7pm; Show Opening / Community Tapas Potluck / Open Mandolin Jam on Sat. July 14 at Town Hall 6:30-8pm. (Pick-up Date for Summer Art is Fri.10/5 from 4-7)

AUTUMN SHOW

Deliver fallish wall hangable creations (all mediums) w/ placards on Fri. Oct. 5th to Town Hall 4-7pm; Show Opening / Community Tapas Potluck / Craft Beer Chat on Sat. Oct. 6 at Town Hall 6:30-8pm. (Pick-up Date for Autumn Art is Fri.1/4/19 from 4-7)



Placards (business card sized) must include Artist’s Name, Title, Medium, Size, Price or NFS (Not For Sale), Artist's Contact Info.

Lyons Town Hall Address is located at 432 5th Ave., Lyons, CO.