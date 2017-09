Lifestyle

September 29 - October 5

Ragged Union

8:30 - 11:30 pm, Fri, Sept 29

Ages 21+/$5

Oskar Blues Grill & Brew

303 Main St



Live Music: Dear Landlords

9:30 pm, Fri, Sept 29

Pizza Bar 66

430 Main St.





Jon Cumming

10 am - Noon, Sat, Sept 30

The Stone Cup

442 High St



Fall Patio Music Series: Good Manners & Francis and the Wolf

3-9 pm, Sat., Sept. 30

Spirit Hound Distillers

4196 Ute Hwy



Interstate Stash Express

8:30 - 11:30 pm, Sat, Sept 30

Ages 21+/$5

Oskar Blues Grill & Brew

303 Main St

Amy Frances

10 am - Noon, Sun., Oct. 1

The Stone Cup

442 High St



Streamline Cannonball

A Tribute to Doc and Merle Watson

5-8 pm, Sun., Oct 1

Oskar Blues Grill & Brew

303 Main St



Sunday Night Music

Sundays, 7 pm

Lyons Fork

450 Main St.



Bluegrass Jam

7 pm , Tuesdays

Oskar Blues Grill & Brew

303 Main St

UPCOMING

Fall 2017 Wildflower Schedule

Tickets: shop.bluegrass.com or 800-624-2422.

Fri, Oct 13 - Wood & Wire with special guests

Fri, Oct 20 - Monocle CD Release Show with Jon Stickley Trio

Fri, Nov 3 - Vance Gilbert with special guests