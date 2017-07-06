Lifestyle

And now for something completely different! Local restaurant (Mojo Taqueria) owner Ty Hammes brings his Brazilian band Sambadende to the stage at Sandstone Park for this week's free concert-the-park at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday night, July 12.

Sambadende has been sharing the energy of Brazilian music with its loyal fans since 2001. Each show in their hometown of Boulder, draws a packed house, and the powerful combination of drums and vocals never ceases to bring new fans off the street and onto their feet! Focusing on the street ensemble rhythms from the northeast of Brazil, Sambadende adds to its loyal

following each time they perform.

The group was created with the intention of sharing not only the soulful music of Brazil, but also the inherent community feeling that is so evident in all Brazilian music. Sambadende was created in 2001 by Ty Hammes, who having lived in Salvador and having performed with Olodum and other blocos (percussion ensembles) in Bahia wished to recreate that sound in the local music scene in Boulder. With the addition of Chico Meira, from Rio de Janeiro, Sambadende expanded its repertoire to include samba do quintal, coco, jongo, MPB, afoxe, maracatu, forro, and other rhythms.

The name, Sambadende, means (more or less) Palm Oil Samba. The word “dende” means palm oil in Portuguese, but the meaning was two-part. First, to say something “has dende” means to say that it has spice, and this phrase is used in Capoeira music, which was the roots of the group. Secondly, the word is reminiscent of the smell of palm oil that would fill the air each evening in Salvador da Bahia signifying the arrival of blocos on the streets to perform.

The current members of Sambadende are Chico Meira (Vocals, guitar, cavaquinho), Ty Hammes (timbal, congas, repenique, pandeiro), Nafisa Ramos (surdos, vocals, tantan), JJ Rademaekers (drum kit, zabumba), Ian Brighton (sax, flute), and Francisco Marques (bass, vocals, pandeiro, timbal).

So, samba your way down to Sandstone Park, and make sure you bring your dancing shoes!