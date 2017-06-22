Lifestyle

Your children have invited their worst enemy to their new restaurant…what would they put on the menu?

Or, have they ever wondered what the planet Mars might write on a postcard to the constellation Orion the Hunter?

In this creative writing half-day camp for kids aged 8-12 run by poet and essayist Bonnie Auslander, your children will compose several mini-projects a day with breaks for word games and reading work out loud.

The week concludes with a celebratory reading to which parents, friends, and errant tourists deterred by the traffic to Estes will all be invited.

Inspired by Kenneth Koch’s classic, Rose, Where Did You Get That Red? and the surrealists, this light-hearted camp will sharpen your kids’ appetite for language and fuel their creativity.

The fee is $65, and the camp, hosted by the Western Stars Gallery and Studio, runs on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 1-4 pm.

The first session is July 11-13 and the second one July 25-27.

Aftercare may be available 4-5 p.m. for additional fee.

See www.bonnieauslander.com/camp for more details, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or call 301-356-8096.

​Bonnie Auslander, a published poet, radio commentator, and insomniac, has taught creative writing to kids at the South Carolina School for the Arts and through the Johns Hopkins program for Gifted and Talented Youth. Before moving to Lyons with her family in 2016, she invented the wildly popular American University “audience dog” program which pairs panicked presenters with patient pooches.

​Deadline to register: 1 week prior.