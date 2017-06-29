Lifestyle

On Tuesday, July 11, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the public is invited to experience “The Mighty, Mighty Camera Obscura” on the front lawn of the Lyons Redstone Museum (340 High Street). This is your opportunity to step back in time and experience a virtual reality attraction that was popular in the early part of the 19thcentury. Built by local resident, Steve Lang, the portable camera obscura room is an interactive, family friendly event.

For centuries before the photographic camera was invented there was the camera obscura (Latin for “dark room”). The camera obscura room is an optical device that consists of a lens in the top allowing light from the outside to pass through projecting the outside scene onto a surface inside the room. The projected image is reproduced with color and perspective intact.

Once you are done exploring the camera obscura room, you can try your hand at one of the many pioneer games that will be available to play as well. Hoops and graces, jack straws, marbles, and hopscotch are just a few of the games that were popular pastimes of the last century.

Take advantage of the museum’s extended hours on July 11, (9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.) to view the newest exhibits: Lyons Newspapers: A History; Tiny Stories - The Art of the Dollhouse; the Swift/Bohn/Smith Family display; and 125 Years of Photography.