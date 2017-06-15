Lifestyle

On Saturday July 1, Oskar Blues in Lyons becomes a “Blues Joint” once again. Oskar Blues was a Mecca for good Blues from its beginning (hence the name Oskar Blues) in 1997, until around 2007-08 when the national Blues acts we regularly booked where replaced by Acoustic and Bluegrass groups, which took over the town and the national music scene.

Just to prove we still love the Blues, Oskar’s has dedicated Saturday July 1, to featuring Blues music from some of the best along the Front Range. We start outside with a good old “Blues jam” hosted by Eric Boa and The Constrictors, who have been jamming every Monday night at Oskar Blues in Longmont, for at least the last seven years. Boa specializes in Chicago Blues, Swing, and Boogie, and the band represented Colorado in the Memphis Blues Challenge in 2010 and 2015. Come join in and have some fun from 4 to 6 p.m.

Then Eddie “Devil Boy” Turner and the Trouble Twins will take the outdoor stage from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Born in Cuba and raised in Chicago, Eddie moved to Colorado and joined the bands 4 Nikators, Zephyr, and helped form the original Otis Taylor Band. Now fronting his own band, Eddie gets to display his dynamic guitar work and strong original songwriting. From rap-styled lyrics, to Funk- and groove-based Rock, to his searing guitar work Eddie Turner provides with his unique brand of infectious, psychedelic, urban Blues. His music shows the diverse influences of the Afro-Cuban sounds of his homeland and the deep Blues roots of his adopted country. A diverse blend of Rock, Voodoo Blues, and R&B peppered with African rhythms, Turner's music moves the feet while simultaneously haunting the soul.

Inside the “Blues Joint” on the downstairs stage, Cary Moran starts off the show at 8:30 pm. Cary's music has been described as acoustic Native Americana-Fingerstyle-Blues, with strong qualities of Jam, Reggae, Jazz, Blues, Bluegrass, and Dance. In short, a little bit of everything. Tim Duffy, president of Music Maker Relief Foundation, describes Morin as, “A brilliant guitarist, heartfelt songwriter, and soulful singer whose music gives us pause to reflect on life’s great rewards. Cary Morin brings together the great musical traditions of America and beyond like no other. A man and a guitar, a lot of soul, and an understanding of the history of soulful men with guitars in American music can sometimes achieve this kind of timelessness in their work - if they have the chops.” Cary Morin has the chops and is one of the best acoustic pickers on the scene today. Cary was the 2013 and 2014 Colorado Blues Challenge Solo Champion, and a 2014 semifinalist for the International Blues Challenge.

Boulder’s own Otis Taylor brings the day of the Blues to a crescendo Saturday night inside starting at 9:45 p.m. With Otis Taylor, it's best to expect the unexpected. While his music, an amalgamation of Roots styles in their rawest form, discusses heavyweight issues like murder, homelessness, tyranny, and injustice; his personal style is lighthearted. Part of Taylor's appeal is his contrasting character traits. But it is precisely this element of surprise that makes him one of the most compelling artists to emerge in recent years. In fact, Guitar Player magazine writes, "Otis Taylor is arguably the most relevant blues artist of our time." Whether it's his unique instrumentation (he fancies the banjo and cello), or the sudden sound of a female vocal, or when a seemingly upbeat optimistic song takes a turn for the forlorn, what remains consistent is poignant storytelling based in truth and history.

Taylor played in a band with Tommy Bolin and with Zephyr before he decided to take a hiatus from the music business in 1977. After years of prodding from his musical mentor (all-star bass player Kenny Passarelli), Otis finally returned to the stage. It was 1995, in an intimate room in Boulder Colorado's "Hill District.” He was joined on stage by sideman to the stars, Kenny Passarelli, and ace guitarist Eddie Turner. Taylor has won many accolades and awards, and is acknowledged as one of a kind. He has released so many acclaimed recordings it is hard to keep up with him.

These will be some great Blues shows you don’t want to miss!