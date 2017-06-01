Lifestyle

Nineteen Years & Counting

The Town of Lyons Parks & Recreation Commission is pleased to announce the line up for the nineteenth year of their free Thursday night “Sandstone Summer Concert Series.” That is if the snow storms ever stop blanketing the Vasquez Stage in Sandstone Park!

Over the years, the free concerts in the have become the place to be in Lyons on a summer Thursday night. With vendors, food trucks, and a farmers' market to

go along with world-class local musical talent of various genres, these weekly events literally have something for everyone, from the young to the young at heart. You simply grab the kids and the oldies, find your spot, set up your blanket or camp chairs and enjoy the show. Absolutely no better way to spend a summer evening. And, dogs are welcome!

The ten-concert schedule is as follows: Halden Wofford & the Hi*Beams-June 8; Arthur Lee Land Trio-June 15; Jesse Garland Show-June 22; Take Down The Door -June 29; Big Thompson Flood-July 6; Samba Dende-July 13; Masontown- July 20; Bonnie & the Clydes -July 27; Blue Canyon Boys -August 3; and Billy Shaddox Band-August 10.

In the event of thunder storms (or snow storms) concerts will be rescheduled. These free concerts are brought to you by the Town of Lyons and the Lyons Community Foundation.