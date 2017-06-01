Lifestyle

The Lyons Arts & Humanities Commission began a summer “Art Walk” program last year, as a way to attract and expose out-of-town visitors, as well area residents, to the vibrant art scene in the community. This summer, the reins have been handed over to local artists Devin and Serina Chiaramonte of

Metamorphosis on Main Street, and the couple plan to add a few new wrinkles to the event.

“We are trying to do something a little different. As well as local art galleries, we are calling out to all local artists in Lyons and other surrounding areas such as Boulder, Longmont, Fort Collins, etc.,” says Devin. “All participating artists who will be exhibiting their work will make 100% of the profit, adds Serina. There will be no fee for setting up a vendor booth. “We want to celebrate artists and their work as well as get them as much exposure as they can get while making the Art Walk fun for the whole family to attend.”

The monthly Art Walks will be held on the second Saturdays and Sundays of each month from 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The dates are June 10 & 11; July 8 & 9; and August 12 & 13. Artists interested in participating in the Art Walks can get more information at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . You can check them out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lyonslocalart. They are also on Instagram at: @Lyonsartwalk. Sign up now while space lasts!