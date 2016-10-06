Lifestyle

Saturday, January 14, Lafayette will host its 21st Annual Oatmeal Festival. This community celebration is sponsored by the Quaker Oats Company and organized by the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce.

The Lafayette Oatmeal Festival is centered around oatmeal, as January is National Oatmeal Month. This is the only Oatmeal Festival this large in the country. The event focuses on a healthy lifestyle, including exercise and diet. It’s a well-known fact that eating oatmeal is good for your heart. The Oatmeal Festival consist of three areas: The Oatmeal Breakfast, the 5K Walk/Run, and the Health Fair.

Oatmeal Breakfast, from 7:30 a.m. to noon features the world’s largest topping bar, and will be held at Pioneer Elementary School (101 East Baseline Road). More than two hundred gallons of oatmeal will be prepared for the breakfast, plus four thousand oatmeal pancakes and twelve hundred oatmeal muffins. The cost for the breakfast is $8 for adults, and $6 for seniors and youth (3-12), tots two years and under are free.

Before or after a healthy breakfast, visit the Wellness Health Fair from 8 a.m. to noon, with over fifty booths at the Bob L. Burger Recreation Center (111 West Baseline Road). Organized by Boulder Community Health, the Health Fair will include: screenings and lab tests provided by BCH, Community Resources for seniors, Bonfils will have their mobile units for a Community Blood Drive, you can register in advance at: www.bonfils.org.

The Lafayette Oatmeal 5K Walk/Run will begin at 9:30 a.m. The race will start at RMCMA (200 East Baseline Road) in Lafayette. Organized by the Bob L. Burger Recreation Center, participants may register online, in person, by fax, or mail. The day of the event, registration will take place at the Colorado Music Festival & Center for Musical Arts (200 East Baseline Road). Pick up race bib and timing chip ONLY on Friday, January 13, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Lafayette Chamber, (1290 South Public Road), or on race day at RMCMA, 7:30 a.m. to 9:10 a.m.

A Free shuttle will run from Flatirons Community Church (355 West South Boulder Road) continuously from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., to and from Pioneer Elementary. This is a “Zero-Waste” event; a 2005 Bronze Environmental Achievement Award recipient from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

For more information call (303) 666-9555, or visit their website: www.lafayettecolorado.com.