Lifestyle

On January 11, 2017 at 9 am, Lyons Volunteers will need help moving dirt on Park Street (weather permitting).

We will be moving dirt on Park st. (Weather permitting)



Come out and join us for a fun day and delicious lunch afterwards

Meet at 9 am at the little white shed across from the recycle bins: mid-400 block of Railroad Ave in Lyons.

Lunch at any participating restaurant in Town! LOV lunches are funded by The Lyons Community Foundation & The Lifebridge Church.



Go green - BRING A FILLED REUSABLE WATER BOTTLE!



Thank you always for your support!



We typically work on Wednesdays and Saturdays 9 am - 2pm.

All Volunteer days will be advanced via email based on weather & requests.

lyonsvolunteers.org