On January 11, 2017 at 9 am, Lyons Volunteers will need help moving dirt on Park Street (weather permitting).
Come out and join us for a fun day and delicious lunch afterwards
Meet at 9 am at the little white shed across from the recycle bins: mid-400 block of Railroad Ave in Lyons.
Lunch at any participating restaurant in Town! LOV lunches are funded by The Lyons Community Foundation & The Lifebridge Church.
Go green - BRING A FILLED REUSABLE WATER BOTTLE!
Thank you always for your support!
We typically work on Wednesdays and Saturdays 9 am - 2pm.
All Volunteer days will be advanced via email based on weather & requests.
lyonsvolunteers.org