For the past forty-two years Lyons area shoppers have supported local artists, crafters, foodies, and musicians by shopping at the annual Lyons Holiday Bazaar. It’s always the first weekend in December, and is held in the gym of the Lyons Elementary School. This is one of the only craft fairs

in Colorado that exclusively offers materials that are handmade. Makers from all over Colorado gather at this popular event.

A few new wrinkles have been added this year including a “Young Entrepreneurs” table. Kids of all ages and a parent have signed up for two-hour time slots at a cost of five dollars per family to experience making and selling items. At 1:30 p.m., on Saturday Librarian McCourt Thomas will present an all-ages Holiday Story Time on the stage honoring a variety of holidays and traditions. Professional musician Marc Hutt will play the ukulele at 11a.m., both Saturday and Sunday. Hutt usually plays all over Colorado with his rock n’ roll band Big Thompson Flood. Local musician Vance French will also play his ukulele on Saturday at 3 p.m.

From 1:30 to 4 p.m., on Sunday Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to listen to the holiday wishes of the kids. The St. Vrain Market, run by Neal and Mayor Connie Sullivan, will provide food and drinks. Over fifty vendors, including old favorites and new will have booths. “It’s a great holiday tradition,” says LaVern Johnson, who will be at her usual booth supporting the Lyons Historical Society.

Erin Maniscalco and Cassie Rosekrans revitalized the Bazaar a few years ago, adding in hip and sophisticated items to provide something for everyone. They also streamlined and modernized the process. Most of the proceeds during that time went to the Lyons Elementary School PTO. Maniscalco and Rosekrans moved to Evergreen, and last year Katherine Weadley ran the Bazaar with the help of Maniscalco and Rosekrans and donated the proceeds to the Lyons Regional Library. Weadley is the Director of the Library. This year the Lyons Regional Library is officially in charge of the event and all proceeds will again benefit the library.

The Bazaar will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, December 3, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Sunday, December 4. Look for local entrepreneurs such as Holly Beck (handcrafted leather goods) as well as the mother-daughter team of Linda Pecone and Andrea Montoya (elderberry syrup and more). Jasmine Lok and the kids of Mayama Dance Studio will sell wreaths as a fundraiser. LaVern Johnson and the Lyons Historical Society will also have their usual table. Claire DeVitto will sell sewn items, Monica Berreman will sell decorated gourds and the Lyons Girl Scout troop will also have a table. Rosekrans and Maniscalco have since started their own company, Merc, and will sell their tie-dyed hand towels at the Haven Home & Design booth. The Friends of the Lyons Regional Library will also have a booth. This is just a small sample of local exhibitors.

Support the economic development of Lyons area artists and crafters by coming to the Bazaar this weekend. Admission is free and everyone is welcome to come shop, eat, listen to story time and music, and visit with the Claus family!

For more information follow the Lyons Holiday Craft Bazaar on Facebook or call the library at (303) 823-5165.