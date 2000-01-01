Lifestyle

“Right on & far out!” Go to the back of your closet and dust off your bellbottoms, peasant shirts, tie-dyes, sandals, love beads, and break out the patchouli oil. The Lyons Community Foundation's annual Gala fundraiser will be going totally retro with a “Groovy Gala” at the Lionscrest Manor on Friday, November 16, from 6 to 10 p.m.

A mere $75 gets you “a ticket to ride” back in time for a nostalgic fun-filled evening that includes 60s inspired drinks (Do you remember Harvey Wallbangers?), food, and entertainment; plus you'll be supporting all of LCF's future local granting work.

LCF is mixing it up this year to offer a 60s-themed event that will feature a social interactive cocktail-vibe combined with the food, music, and entertainment of this great era. The 60s cocktail party format will feature a live and silent auction with incredible bid items, a DJ spinning classic 60s rock and roll, drinks, and food that highlight the best of the 60s generation.

LCF's annual Gala is their only major fundraising event of the year, and provides funds that allow for next year's community projects. Organizations such as LEAF: Food Pantry/Meals on Wheels, the Lyons Arts and Humanities Council, area schools, the Town of Lyons/Parks and Recreation, and student scholarships will not be supported without the efforts of this event.

Some of the “radical” live and silent auction items include a Blix Aveny Electronic Bike, courtesy of Small Planet bikes in Longmont (valued at over $2000)! Other items include:

• a seven-night stay in Pagosa Springs: a great destination for a family; close to fishing, hiking, biking, golfing, cross-country skiing, Wolf Creek and Purgatory ski areas, Mesa Verde National Park, and other Four Corners area cultural attractions.

• a Sally King original bear painting

• a hosted cocktail party on Main Street for the Lyons Parade of Lights

• a condo stay in Crested Butte

• many of your local favorite one-of-a-kind dinners, gift certificates, and more!

Get your tickets early so you don't miss out on one of Lyons' best parties of the year. Tickets are now available online at: lyonscf.org/events.