Lifestyle

Laura Levy, of the eponymous local real estate company, proudly invites the adult (21+) population of the Lyons vicinity to the annual Halloween LEAF fundraiser “Rave to the Grave,” featuring the music of Arthur Lee Land & GoGo Lab on Friday, October 26, in the

Wildflower Pavilion at Planet Bluegrass beginning at 7 p.m. Costumes are, of course always, encouraged, and the more ghoulish the better. Donations at the door are encouraged (since it is a fundraiser), and light snacks and beverages (beer, wine, and non-alcoholic) will be available for purchase at the Wildflower bar.