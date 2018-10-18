Lifestyle

The Lyons Garden Club’s annual Chili Cook-Off continues to be the major fundraiser for the Lyons Garden Club. Every October, folks come from far and wide to enjoy generous samplings from some of the best cooks in the Lyons area, and experience one of the greatest Chili Cook-Off events around. Entries for chili (red, green, vegetarian, with or without beans; your choice) and/or soup are welcome!

This event will be held in the parking lot of the beautiful Stone Cup Cafe on High Street. Join these dedicated women in their zany costumes on Saturday, October 27, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., (just before the Halloween Parade) to sample the finest chili and/or soup and then cast your vote for the “People’s Choice” award.

No entry fee is required! Just bring a crock pot of chili or soup with a ladle (Both clearly marked with your name on the back.) to The Stone Cup parking lot on Saturday, October 27, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Fill out an entry form at drop-off.

One entry will receive the “People’s Choice” grand prize of a $50 gift certificate to Living Arts Floral. The winner will be announced at 6:30 p.m.

Whether you’re a casual chili or soup fan or a chef perfectionist, it’s certain your taste buds will be thrilled. Sales of samples and bowls begin at 4:30 p.m. Samples will be sold for fifty cents per taste, and each bowl will be five dollars. Toppings (cheese, onions, corn chips, etc.) will be provided. All proceeds go to the Lyons Garden Club, who continue to “Make Lyons beautiful, one flower at a time!” Beverages will be available at the Stone Cup for purchase.