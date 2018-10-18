Lifestyle

The Lyons Community Foundation's annual Gala will be held on Friday, November 16, from 6 to 10 p.m., at the Lionscrest Manor. This is a fundraiser for LCF, and tickets are on sale now. Go to: wwwlyonscf.org/events. This is the hottest ticket in Lyons, so don't wait!

This year will feature a “Retro 60s Cocktail Party” as well as dinner by Spice of Life Catering, dancing, musical entertainment, and a silent and live auction. "Groovy attire" encouraged. “Peace & Love,” “Power to the People,” “Right On!”