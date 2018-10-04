Lifestyle

Just in time for Halloween, Day of the Dead, and All Saints Day, Lyons resident Junior Burke will read excerpts and sign copies of his new book “A Thousand Eyes.” A book that could be considered in horror genre, “A Thousand Eyes” tells the story of Lynton, a small Colorado town of 2000 people nestled at the confluence of

two rivers in the foothills the Rocky Mountains. Sound familiar? A multi-national cement plant located just outside of town with unscrupulous management may be polluting the environment, causing the local fauna to take matters into their own paws, claws, talons, and fangs to exact their grisly revenge.

If any of this sounds even remotely familiar and/or entertaining, you'll definitely want to attend the reading/book signing at The Stone Cup on Sunday, October 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. There will be a cash Bar; with perhaps a special “Bloody Mary” cocktail? A second reading/book signing will be held on Thursday, November 1, at 7 p.m., in the event room at Oskar Blues.

Even if horror is not your usual genre of choice, if you live in Lyons, you'll get a kick out of reading this little macabre tale of retribution.