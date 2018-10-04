Lifestyle

Have you ever pondered why you can't seem to remember your anniversary or the password to your online Banking account, but your brain seems to store so much other random and somewhat useless information? Have you wondered what benefit all these archaic factoids are good for? Well, you can put all that collected/neglected information to good use, and for a good cause too, as the Friends of the Library, and everyone's favorite “Master of the Obscure,” Ian Phillips will be hosting their second “Trivia Night” on Tuesday, October 16, at Pizza Bar 66.

This event puts the “fun” in fundraiser. Teams of up to 6 players will check-in at 6:30 p.m., and Trivia will start promptly at 7 p.m. If you don't have a team, we will help you find one. Arrive early to order pizza and beer and to get a good seat. And don't forget, your team will need a cool name!

Wrong answers. Right answers. It's all for a great cause. There is a suggested $10/person donation with all proceeds going to the Friends of Lyons Regional LIbrary. Donations will be used towards purchase of a new, much requested desktop computer for community use at the Library.

And YES, there are prizes. Thank you to local business supporters: Pizza Bar 66, TK Barbershop & Salon, St. Vrain Market, Stillwater Healng Arts and others.

Friends of Lyons Regional Library is a nonprofit organization of volunteers supporting the library by fostering public awareness, sharing enthusiasm for learning, and enhancing the library’s service to the community.