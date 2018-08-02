Lifestyle

On Wednesday, August 29, from 6 to 9 p.m., The Lyons Farmette and A Spice of Life Catering are once again teaming up to host a farm dinner whose proceeds go to PRIDE (Partners for Rural Improvement and Development in Ethiopia), a 12-year old NGO that is dedicated to improving the living conditions and quality of life in the rural highlands of Ethiopia.

This will be third consecutive year that A Spice of Life (Co-owned by Lyons resident Dan Bruckner) and the Lyons Farmette (Betsy Burton and Mike Whipp) have worked together to support PRIDE. Local entrepreneur Neil Sullivan is the board chair of PRIDE and has personally participated in many of these life-changing projects. Last years’ dinner raised $6000 that went directly to implementing a newly designed and constructed clean water system for a school of more than 300 elementary school students in the mountains of Ethiopia.

This year’s Farm Dinner will consist of a three-course meal sourced from local ingredients; almost exclusively from the Farmette. A Spice of Life’s culinary team creates the menu based on ingredients available at the peak of summer harvest. Betsy and Mike are the gracious hosts, offering tours and an explanation of the working organic farm and education center they have cultivated here in town. The family-style meal on the gorgeous grounds of the Lyons Farmette makes for a fun and festive evening under the stars, a great date night, or chance to visit in community with neighbors and friends. For tickets, visit www.lyonsfarmette/dinners.

PRIDE is an NGO (non-governmental organization) dedicated to improving the living conditions and quality of life in the rural highlands of Ethiopia. The organization promotes positive change in some of the poorest Ethiopian villages by helping to lay the foundation for sustainable development. By focusing on improvements in education, clean water, and agriculture, PRIDE efforts focus on areas with the greatest likelihood of breaking cycles of poverty. Projects include the building and reinforcement of school buildings, the construction of improved latrines, and construction of clean water facilities that include capping natural water springs and putting in natural filtration systems to prevent death and disease from water borne bacteria. Visit www.pride-ethiopia.org for more information

A Spice of Life is full-service catering company specializing in weddings, private events, and corporate catering and cafes since 1987. The company is proud to support many area non-profits and has been a leader in environmentally sustainable practices, having joined Eco Cycle’s Zero Waste Business program in 2005. Since that time, the company has diverted well over a million pounds of waste from landfills. To learn more about A Spice of Life, visit www.aspiceoflife.com