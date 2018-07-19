Lifestyle

Looking for a unique handmade gift from Colorado? Do you enjoy outdoor festivals that really capture the spirit of the Rocky Mountains? Do you love homemade peanut brittle, English Toffee, pies and other home baked goodies? Then you’ll want to head to the 70th Hilltop Guild Summer Bazaar at The Kelley House in Allenspark on Saturday, August 4 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The location is 18720 Highway 7; fifteen miles from Lyons, and just 30 minutes south of Estes Park on Highway 7.

The Hilltop Guild is a productive and creative association of members who live in the Allenspark, Riverside and Raymond communities. Members create handmade crafts throughout the year, which are sold during its Annual Bazaar the first Saturday. Shoppers will find knit, crochet, woven and quilted items, homemade jellies (made with local berries, gathered in competition with the

bears each summer!), jewelry, artistic gourds, handmade stationary, photographs and more. This year there is also a wide variety of 1930’s vintage hand-pieced tops and full quilts for sale, in the double wedding ring, grandmother’s garden and combination rose. “The family of a dedicated guild member gifted these to us, and proceeds will support our scholarship and philanthropy efforts.

The quilt pieces and quilts were created by several generations of the family dating back to 1900,” said Hilltop Guild President Diane Turechek.

There’s also a Flea Market filled with items donated by area residents over the past year, including books, electronics, collectibles, kitchenware, art and more.

You’ll want to be sure to buy a woven wall hanging, hand colored vintage photograph, a mountain print quilt, vintage Coca-Cola wooden children’s wagon and a decorated gourd by master gourd artist Vicki Dyas. Raffle tickets are 3 for $5.

The Hilltop Guild was founded in the late 1940s, and its goal is to return the fruits of their labors to areas of need in the greater Allenspark area and beyond.

The group meets weekly throughout the year to learn new skills and create items to be sold. The Kelley House has a Loom Room with eight floor looms. Area weavers create many of the items that will be for sale, including placemats, table runners, scarves and more. Proceeds go toward scholarships, the Allenspark Fire Department, Native Americans and other philanthropic causes.

The group also maintains the site of the historic Allen cabin, the original homestead in Allenspark, as well as the Bunce School. The Bunce School holds a Historic Designation from the State of Colorado and County of Boulder, and is recognized by the National Register. It is one of two rural log schoolhouses remaining in Boulder County and is located near the Kelley House, the location of the Summer Bazaar.

“This festival truly captures the spirit of our small mountain community,” Turechek said. “It’s also a lovely drive to Allenspark. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled on the drive—we have a growing moose population, in addition to herds of elk, and we see them often.”