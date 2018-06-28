Lifestyle

10th Annual “Run Like The Wind”

Runners from across the state will invade the little mountain hamlet of Allenspark on Saturday, July 7 to compete in Run Like The Wind 5K, one of the most picturesque high-altitude runs in the state. And many will bring their dogs, as it’s the first year the event features a Dog Jog, according to Cat Osban, race

founder and owner of Allenspark’s Sunshine Mountain Lodge. “This year leashed dogs can participate for a $5 entry fee and will receive a goodie bag from Dog Jog Sponsor Estes Park Pet Supply.

“So many people like to run with their dogs and the Dog Jog gives them that opportunity,” Osban said. “Runners come from all over the Front Range and Denver to do this high altitude run. It’s a gorgeous course and a great way to enjoy a mountain morning.”

After the race, participants will meet back at The Old Gallery for snacks and fun.

Race registration is $30 through noon July 6. Register at RunLikeTheWind.com. Packet pickup and race day registration begins at 7 a.m. at The Old Gallery located at 14863 Highway 7. Race day registration costs $35. All proceeds benefit The Old Gallery, which is a non profit.

At an elevation of 8,504 ft., the 5K takes place on dirt roads that wind through wildflowers and pine forests, boasting views of high mountain peaks. Neteo High Speed Internet is the presenting sponsor of the race. Other sponsors include Soul Run, A Spice of Life, KL Realty, Mountain Valley Plumbing and Heating, Dao House, Mind Oasis, The Copeland Institute, Movement Mantra, Sunshine Mountain Lodge, Allenspark Area Club and Holan Construction.

A coffee bar by Raymond Roast will be open from 8 to 11 a.m., with donations benefitting The Old Gallery. Also from 8 to 11 a.m., the Allenspark Area Club is hosting their annual pancake breakfast at the Allenspark Fire Station, adjacent to The Old Gallery. The Egg and I donated the food and the cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children.

The awards ceremony takes place from 10 to 11 a.m. Medals will be awarded the top three overall winners and to First and Second place runners in each age category. Those who place third, fourth and fifth in each age group will receive ribbons. The fastest Allenspark male and female runner in the 5K will receive The Distant Harbors Award and all participants are eligible for prize drawings.

Sixteen area artists will be displaying their works from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day. Visitors can play Keyhole, Washers, Ladder Toss, Kubb, Hopscotch and 4Square from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Dog Show takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Prizes will be presented for a variety of categories, including Best Trick, Best Look-a-Like with their human, Best Licker (peanut butter involved) and Happiest dog. At 1 p.m. adults and kids alike can even compete in the Hilltop Guild’s Watermelon Eating Contest and at 1:30 The Hilltop Guild is hosting a Cake Walk for adults and children.

Butcher and The Blonde, a local food truck, will be on hand from 12 to 4 p.m. with street fries, tacos, gourmet sandwiches and salads for sale. And no festival would be complete without music, so Amy Francis is performing country and blues from 11 to 11:30 a.m. and Ms. Amy and the Jet Set! will perform bluegrass and country from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

“We’re very excited to offer a full day of events and fun in Allenspark on the 10th anniversary of Run Like The Wind,” said Osban. It’s also the 10th anniversary of The Old Gallery, so there’s a lot to celebrate.

For more details about the race, printable registration forms and to register online visit www.RunLikeTheWind5K.com.