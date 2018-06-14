Lifestyle

The Lyons Lions Club will be holding their 24th annual fundraising golf tournament at the Lake Valley Golf Club (off of Neva Road) on Monday, August 6, with a shot gun start at 8 a.m. The format will be a four-person scramble. The cost is $110 per person (Cash

or check only; no credit cards!), which includes: the golf, a cart, lunch, practice balls, and prizes. Individuals are welcome, and will be matched with others to form a team. Local businesses that would like to become “hole sponsors” are also needed, and much appreciated.

For more information please contact Ken Cinnamon at (303) 709-6022 (text or voice mail) or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Registration forms can also be picked up at Clark's Hardware Store in Lyons, and mailed to:

Lon Clark

Lyons Lions Club

PO Box 1415

Lyons, CO 80540

Every year the Lyons Lions Club provides scholarships to Lyons High School graduates, awards to local students, eye care and glasses for needy residents, highway cleanup, and assistance at the 9Health Fair. Plan to join the Lions Club and Leo Club members for this fabulous and fun way to help build the Lyons community.



