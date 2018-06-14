Lifestyle

The Red Rock Ramblers are a "Modern Western" square dance club located in Lyons. All of their dances take place every Saturday night at the Lyons Elementary School gym beginning in June, and continuing through Labor Day. Participants must

know how to do Modern Western square dancing. But anyone in the community is welcome to attend as an audience member and enjoy the music and camaraderie.

This season, their 60th, the opening dance on Saturday, June 16 will feature Mike Hogan of Omaha, Nebraska, calling and cuing. Rounds begin at 7 p.m., and squares run from 7:30 to10 p.m. Rick and Rose Renz who are celebrating their 50th anniversary have generously picked up the tab for evening, so this is a free event for everyone else!

We will be celebrating with a 60th anniversary cake on September 1. Mr. LaVerne & Mrs. LaVern Johnson started the square dances in Lyons in 1958 because they loved to square dance, but could not find a regular summer dance on the Front Range of Colorado.

Come and congratulate Mrs. LaVern Johnson and wish her a happy 91st birthday July 21. Mark your calendars now!

There will also be a special dance at Lyons Good Old Days, on the evening of June 30.

On Sunday, September 2 – there will be an extra dance, the "Wing-Ding. "Rounds will be at 2 p.m., and squares from 2:30 to 5 p.m., featuring Lanny Weaklend and Dave Smith.

For more information about anything having to do with square dancing in the Inter-Mountain West, call (303) 823-5925, (303) 823-6096, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The 2018 Red Rock Ramblers Saturday Night Square Dance Calendar of Callers/Cuers

June 16 - Mike Hogan

June 23 - Dave Guille/Leroy Shade

June 30 - Lyons Good Old Days Dance with Lynn Strobell/Arlin Sample

July 7 - Mountain Magic (four callers: Bear, Jeff, Debbie & Roger)/Becky Evans

July 14 - Mike Sikorsky/Arlin Sample

July 21 - Celebrating Mrs. LaVern's birthday, Jerry Junck/Bill Holm

July 28 - Dan Nordbye/Dave Smith

August 4 - Mike Olivieri/Justin Del Sol

August 11 - Deborah Carroll & Jon Jones/Bill Holm

August 18 - Dean Dederman

Aug. 25 - Dee Dee Dougherty/Mitch Thompson

Sept 1 - 60th Anniversary Dance, Lanny Weaklend.