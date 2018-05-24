Lifestyle

Registration is now open for this year's Boulder County Parks & Open Space Farm Tour on Tuesday, June 26.

Participants will meet local farmers and learn what they are each growing on Boulder County Parks & Open Space agricultural lands.These tours are very popular and

have gained local and national recognition. Participants will see a spectrum of agricultural production systems, issues, challenges, and opportunities on Boulder County open space lands.

The tour will start at the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont and travel in an air-conditioned bus with restrooms and a PA system. The tour will visit several farms throughout Boulder County, including Kilt Farm. Additional farms will be posted to the website as they are confirmed.

Registration is now open. Space is limited. Cost is $5/person. For more information and to register, please visit www.BoulderCountyOpenSpace.org/agriculture