Updated February 22, 2018: LIVE Music featuring Joe Kuckla and Irons in the Fire, Eben Grace, Lucas Miller and Will Thomas. AND Turkey Curling (weather permitting)



On Saturday, February 24, from 2 to 6 p.m., the newly opened ice rink in LaVern M. Johnson Park will be the center of activities of the first annual Lyons Chill Fest. The event, a co-production of the Lyons Area Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Lyons, is a community celebration of the winter season, recognizing Lyons businesses, organizations, and community.

The Lyons Chill Fest will include free ice skating and rentals, live music, libations, hot cocoa, snacks, and fun activities for the whole family. Show your support of local organizations at their booths, and don’t miss the Lyons Polar Bear Club’s “Polar Plunge,” taking place in the adjacent North St. Vrain!

Additionally, the Chamber will be giving away vouchers, worth a certain dollar amount, valid at any participating Lyons business! For the price of a quick survey, guests will receive a voucher, which can be used and redeemed as cash.

All are invited to celebrate the chill season with music, ice skating, hot cocoa, entertainment, and keeping it local! Free event parking will be available. More information can be found here. Check out our Facebook page Lyons Chill Fest for last minute updates!

The Chill Fest is a kick-off of the Chamber’s new business-to-business connection support program, Amplify. With the help of a tourism and marketing grant, the Amplify program encourages a culture of “local,” by laying the groundwork for Lyons businesses to cross-promote and establish business to business systems of community collaboration and support, across all industries in town.