Lifestyle

Be sure and stop by The Stone Cup on Wednesday, September 20, at 6:30 p.m., for an end of the summer delicious four course meal of Colorado Cuisine from Sauvage (Modou and Cameron).

The first course will be a carrot soup with ginger, cilantro, and coconut. The second course will be lamb belly, seared daikon, preserved lemon, and celery. A poached salsify of beef with fresh horseradish and whipped potato will be served for the main course. And for dessert, pistachio baklava with a rosewater ice cream with rose petals.

The cost is $40 per person, beer, wine, and cocktails can be purchased separately. Seating is limited, so reservations are required. Please call (303) 823-2345. Cash or checks please, no credit cards accepted.