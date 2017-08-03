Lifestyle

On Friday, September 22, the Lyons Ecology Advisory Board and Stonebridge Farm will host a bird walk and slide presentation with 19-year-old birder and field researcher, Joel Such. Beginning at 6 p.m., we will tour the farm’s property in search of birds. With a species list reaching well over a hundred birds, Stonebridge Farm, Boulder County’s first CSA farm, is home to a variety of native species including riparian songbirds, woodpeckers, and raptors. As the month of September lies in the midst of fall migration, birds will be migrating through from as far north as Canada, offering the possibility of some feathered surprises.

Once the sun dips below the horizon, we will retreat to the Sunflower Room for a presentation by Joel featuring stunning photos and narrative on the birds that call Lyons home. Growing up in the foothills northwest of Lyons, Joel has pursued his interest in birds with an unwavering devotion, and has contributed to a wide range of biological field projects and avian education. These experiences include being a field technician for the Colorado Breeding Bird Atlas, a co-founder and leader for Boulder County Audubon Teen Naturalists, and a bird bander for projects in Colorado, Ohio, and Guatemala.

Please dress for an evening outdoors, and bring a flashlight and binoculars if you have a pair. There will be a few loaner binoculars available courtesy of Boulder County Audubon Society. Light refreshments will be served.

Stonebridge Farm is located at 5169 Ute Highway, east of the US-66/36 intersection. This event is free and open to the public.