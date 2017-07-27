Lifestyle

Looking for a one-of-a-kind handmade gift from Colorado? Do you like small town festivals that really capture the essence of community? Do you love homemade peanut brittle, English Toffee, pies and other baked goodies? Then you’ll want to head to the 69th Hilltop Guild Summer Bazaar at The Kelley House in Allenspark on Saturday August 5 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The location is 18720 Highway 7; fifteen miles from Lyons, and just 30 minutes south of Estes Park on Highway 7.

The Hilltop Guild is a productive and creative association of members who live in the Allenspark, Riverside and Raymond communities. Members create handmade crafts throughout the year, which are sold during their Annual

Bazaar the first Saturday in August. Shoppers will find knit, crochet, woven and quilted items, homemade jellies (made with local berries, gathered in competition with the bears each summer!), jewelry, artistic gourds, handmade stationary, photographs and crafts.

There’s also a Flea Market filled with items donated by area residents over the past year, including books, electronics, collectibles, kitchenware, art and more.

Coffee and donuts are on sale in the morning, with pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw and drinks served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You’ll want to be sure to buy raffle tickets (3 for $5) for your chance to win great homemade items, including a handcrafted braided rug, a handwoven shawl, a stained glass end table, turquoise and silver jewelry donated by Eagle Plume’s Indian Shop and a deer motif quilt.

The Hilltop Guild was founded in the late 1940s, and its goal is to return the fruits of the members’ labors to areas of need in the greater Allenspark area and beyond.

The group meets weekly throughout the year to learn new skills and create items to be sold. The Kelley House has a Loom Room with eight floor looms. “Our weavers create gorgeous items that will be for sale, including unique placemats, table runners, scarves and more,” said Bazaar Coordinator Marta Dowell. Proceeds go toward scholarships and a list of philanthropic causes.

The group also maintains the site of the historic Allen cabin, the original homestead in Allenspark. The group also maintains the Bunce School, a Historic Designation from the State of Colorado and County of Boulder, and is listed on the National Historic Register. It is one of two rural log schoolhouses remaining in Boulder County and is located near the Kelley House, the location of the Summer Bazaar.

“Everyone looks forward to our annual Bazaar in Allenspark, and is a great way to experience the spirit of our mountain community,” says Dowell. “The wildflowers in our area are exceptional this year, and if you’re lucky, you might see one of our moose neighbors!”