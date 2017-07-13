Lifestyle

Oskar Blues’ Gold Rush Bike Rally & Run Returns to Boulder this August. Oskar Blues Brewery presents the Second Annual Gold Rush Bike Rally & Run in North Boulder Park on Sunday, August 27. Produced by Adventure Fit, a Boulder-based event marketing company, this year’s Rally adds a running-relay option to the day of outdoor revelry. Registration is now open and challenges cyclists and runners with off-road adventure and the chance to pick up ‘gold nugget’ prizes scattered throughout the route.

Cyclists can choose from two courses (33 miles or 54 miles), each containing challenging terrain including historic gold mining trails and a singletrack downhill that links Sunshine Canyon to Lefthand Canyon. There will be three timed sections along the course, allowing riders to go at their own pace on the big climbs. Off-road capable bikes will excel on the first timed section, the two-mile downhill Rowena Trail. The second timed section is the longest, starting with a descent down the Switzerland Trail to Sunset before climbing back up to the top of Sugarloaf Mountain. Riders will have to save some energy for the final timed section, a short and steep climb out of Gold Hill.

The running event is new for 2017 and follows the success of the Oskar Blues Trail Run Relay event, which takes place at the Burning Can Festival. Teams of at least three will take turns running a one-mile loop in North Boulder Park. The shorter distance will make this event fun for kids as well as adults as the flat course will allow for fast lap times. Between laps, runners can relax in the grass under shade trees and sample products from dozens of event sponsors. The team with the most laps in two hours wins prizes.

And since nothing tastes better after a run or a ride than an ice cold beer, Oskar Blues will be serving up canned-craft creations all afternoon. The after party is free, open to the public and will feature food from Cyclhops Bike CAN-tina to all participants. Fans of beer, bikes, running and just hanging out are welcome to attend the party in North Boulder Park. In addition to great beer and food, sponsors and vendors will have contests and samples to enjoy. The event benefits the CAN'dAid Foundation, a national, publicly funded nonprofit which focuses it’s “do-goodery” in four program areas: Towns, Tunes, Treads + Trails & Love Yer Mama.

“We love being involved with this event because it’s a perfect fit for all things OB: bikes, beer, running, and getting outside to enjoy the ColoRADo lifestyle,” said Diana Ralston of Oskar Blues and CAN’d Aid.

More than 1,000 participants are expected at the Oskar Blues Gold Rush Bike Rally and Run on August 27. Registration is now open for the August 27 event, with thousands of dollars in prizes up for grabs! Register at: http://www.bouldergoldrush.com