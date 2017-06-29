Lifestyle

By Mark Browning

The Lyons Lions Club will hold its 23rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, August 7 at Lake Valley Golf Club.

Entry fee for the tournament, a four-person scramble format, is $110 per person, with a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. Registration forms are available at Clark's Hardware or from tournament director Ken Cinnamon (303) 823-6925.

The golf tournament is the Lions Club's only fundraising event for the year and supports the Club's many community activities, including providing scholarships to graduating seniors from Lyons Middle/Senior High School, assisting needy local residents with eye care and glasses, and assisting with the annual Lyons 9Heath Fair.

The Lyons Lions Club was formed in 1946 and is entering its 71st year of serving the Greater Lyons area.

Hole sponsorships are also being sought from local businesses or residents. The cost is $100 per hole, which includes putting a sign at the sponsored hole and being included in other publicity about the event. Information on hole sponsorships can be obtained from Club president Jerry Tabor (303) 823-6710, Ron Gosnell (303) 823-6122), or Tom Moran (303) 823-0639.

The tournament entry fee includes use of a golf cart, lunch, many prizes, and a hole-in-one contest on all par 3s. All community residents are welcome and are encouraged to form foursomes with their friends or business associates.