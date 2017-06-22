Lifestyle

Would you like to learn more about the moose populations in Rocky Mountain National Park? Or about land conservation efforts? Do you want to learn about the upcoming Perseid Meteor Shower and do a little stargazing? Then you’ll want to make plans to attend the “Rocky Mountain 101” speaker series this summer at The Old Gallery in Allenspark.

This is the third year of the free speaker series, which is designed to educate and enhance the Rocky Mountain experience for area residents and visitors. Each lecture features a forty-five minute presentation by a speaker and a fifteen minute Q&A opportunity. This year’s line-up is:

• Thursday, July 6, at 7 p.m. - Moose! Come learn about our local moose population in Rocky Mountain National Park. Our speaker is RMNP East District Naturalist Kathy Brazelton.

• Thursday, July 20, 7 p.m. - Rocky Mountain Conservancy and the Wild Basin Acquisition. Rocky Mountain Conservancy Director of Donor Relations Julie Klett and RMNP Branch Planning and Project Stewardship Chief Larry Gamble will discuss the mission and activities of recent land protection projects, including the recent purchase of land in the Wild Basin area.

• Saturday, August 12 (time to be announced) - The Perseid Meteor Shower Potluck and Stargazing. Join friends, neighbors and area visitors for a potluck and presentation about the Perseid Meteor showers by Astronomy expert Leslie Young, followed by stargazing (weather permitting). Bring a dish to share. Beer and wine available for purchase.

Rocky Mountain 101 is free to the public, but donations at the events are welcomed. The Old Gallery is a nonprofit organization. It is a center for the community and the arts, offering a wide variety of services and activities for the mountain community. Services include a twice-monthly food bank, Community Closet, monthly Soup Nights, Ladies Book Group, art classes, yoga and tai chi classes and more. For a complete list of activities visit www.theoldgallery.org.

The Old Gallery is located at 14863 Colorado Highway 7, next to the Allenspark Fire Station. It is approximately 30 minutes from Lyons. Carpooling to the event is encouraged. Parking is available on Highway 7, or in the parking lot next to the Allenspark Transfer Station.