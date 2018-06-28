Lifestyle

Former Lyons Elementary School teacher Betty Ruth Adams passed peacefully in her home in Loveland with her family by her side on April 30 at the age of 90. Her family will hold a celebration her life on Saturday, July 7, at noon, in the Ponder Chapel located at the YMCA of the Rockies (2515 Tunnel Road) in Estes Park. There will be a lunch reception next door at the Eagle Cliff Lodge following the service. Burial will be in the Estes Valley Memorial Gardens next

to her son Mark Adams, and his wife Cathy Adams at a later date.

Betty loved teaching and her students loved her. She taught 25 years with the St Vrain Valley School District. Betty taught at Spangler Elementary, Lyons Elementary and Northridge Elementary, with most of her teaching career spent in Lyons Colorado.

Betty was preceded in death by her son Mark Adams and his wife Cathy Adams, her parents Jess Adams and Augusta Adams, her sister Nadine Reiter and brother-in-law Max Reiter. Left to celebrate her life are her daughter Anne Cooper, her two grandsons Garry Cooper and Eric Cooper, her great granddaughter, Aurora Cooper of Loveland Colorado, her brother Jack Adams and his wife Dona Adams of Kansas City, Missouri and many other relatives and friends.

She truly was an amazing, strong, and elegant woman who was an inspiration to us all! Our love for her, and all the wonderful memories will live on forever in our hearts and in our minds. Until we meet again we truly are blessed to have her as our guardian angel!