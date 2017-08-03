Lifestyle

Jennifer Sue (White) Montgomery went to be with God on September 7, 2017, in the presence of loving family. She was 51.

Jen was born May 19th, 1966, in Boulder, Colorado. She graduated from Centaurus High School in 1984, where she earned varsity letters in tennis and cheerleading. Some of her most fond early memories were of adventures with her sister and cousins in Denver, Montana, and upstate New York.

She worked as a financial controller for many years before following her true passion for horsemanship. Jen was a truly gifted horsewoman with the ability to create a relationship with any horse to achieve their

goals. Jen spent much of her time as volunteer trainer at the Colorado Horse Rescue. In 2005, she moved to the Spring Gulch area northwest of Lyons with her soul mate Bill and their two horses and dog. She was also graceful and skilled at fly fishing, and her frequent trips to mountain streams and lakes were a source of strength and joy during her difficult illness.

Jen was strong, bright, loving, funny, and beautiful.

She is survived by her husband of more than 20 years, Bill Begin of Lyons, CO; her parents, Gordon and Terry White of Lyons, CO and Arizona; her sister Wendi Aumiller (Phil); and her niece, Maddie Aumiller of Fort Collins, CO.

A celebration of life will be held at the YA YA Farm and Orchard (6914 Ute Hwy, Longmont, CO) on Tuesday, September 19 at 5 pm.

M. P. Murphy & Associates of Boulder is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Colorado Horse Rescue (10386 N 65th St, Longmont, CO 80503).